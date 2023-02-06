Rallies held across Europe in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The call for ending atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) reverberated across the UK and the rest of Europe, as the world observed 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Sunday.

Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) UK and Europe jointly held rallies, conferences and digital campaigns in Oslo, London, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Luton, Birmingham, Dundee, Nelson, Edinburgh, Manchester, Bradford and various cities of the UK and Europe to highlight the ongoing genocide in IIOJK, said a press release here.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Ch, president Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); Dr Khalid Mehmood Ameer Jama'at-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir; British Lord Dr Wajid Khan, Fahim Kayani, Muhammad Ghalib, Hanif Raja, Shah Hussain, Adeel Ahmed, Shafiq Tabasam among others attended various programs.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood while addressing 'Kashmir March' in London said, "Kashmiris will never surrender 'come what may' to achieve their right to self-determination." Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK also held a digital campaign in the British cities which brought the attention of people towards Kashmir Issue.

Digital vans passed through busy streets in London exposing the war crimes, crimes against humanity and demographic terrorism committed by India in IIOJK.

At Downing Street, Dr Khalid Mehmood, chief of Jamaaat-e-Islami AJK led a delegation and submitted a petition to the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and urged him to hold Indian government accountable for its atrocities.

At 'Kashmir March' Barcelona, British Lord Wajid Khan said human rights abuses in IIOJK 'must stop and the Kashmiri people needed to be given their right to self-determination in accordance to UN Resolutions'.

Rachel Hopkins MP in her statement said, "After over 70 years, the situation in Kashmir is the longest unresolved dispute on the agenda of the United Nations. Concerted efforts from the UK government is much needed at this point." Ch Saqib Tahir President, Pak Federation Spain; while addressing a Kashmir March in Barcelona , reminded Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora of their moral obligation towards Kashmir cause.

Shah Hussain, president TeK Norway, led a solidarity Kashmir rally outside the Norwegian Parliament and raised the issue of Kashmiri political prisoners.

MP Yasmin Qureshi, MP Afzal Khan, Pakistani ambassador to Denmark Ahmad Farooq , Kashmir House Istanbul Director Dr Mubeen Shah, Shafiq Tabasam, Raja Mukhtar Soni C and Nasir Shezad participated in different events in connection with 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' .

In Copenhagen, 'Kashmir Walk' was led by Adeel Ahmed, president TeK Denmark while 'Kashmir Rally' was led by Hanif Raja President TeK Scotland.

Fakhar Iqbal Ch President TeK Dundee led a 'Kashmir rally' in Dundee while Raja Abid led the rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

In Bradford, a ally was led by Hafiz Muhammad Azad while Haji Yasin led the event in Nelson.

Nasar Iqbal led a march in Manchester and a rally in Birmingham was led by Ch. Shanwaz, Mufti Fazal Ahmed Qadari and Ch. Ikram ul Haq.