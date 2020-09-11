Rallies held against French magazine publication

A number of religious parties, including the Jamaat-eIslami,Nojawanan Ahle Sunat and the Sunni Tehrik, staged rallies in the city on Friday against the reprinting of blasphemous caricatures in a French weekly magazine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):A number of religious parties, including the Jamaat-eIslami,Nojawanan Ahle Sunat and the Sunni Tehrik, staged rallies in the city on Friday against the reprinting of blasphemous caricatures in a French weekly magazine.

The Sunni Tehreek staged a protest demonstration from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Fawara Chowk.

The participants, who were holding banners and placards in their hands, said the sketches had hurt the feelings of 1.5 billions Muslims all over the world. They demanded that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic states should raise voice against the caricatures.

They termed the publication of the blasphemous sketches an "anti-Islam" approach of western countries, adding that the western world was also involved in the publication of blasphemous sketches in the year 2015 in a magazine in France.

Nojawanan Ahle Sunat held a rally at Raja bazar. The leaders of the rally demanded of the government to raise voice saying that such publications hurt the feelings of the Muslims all over the world.

Aalmi Majlis Khatm e Nubawat also held a rally at Laiqat bagh against the publication of the blasphemous sketches by the French weekly magazine.

The rally participants raised slogans against the government of France and demanded action against the paper which published the sketches.