UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies Held Against French Magazine Publication

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Rallies held against French magazine publication

A number of religious parties, including the Jamaat-eIslami,Nojawanan Ahle Sunat and the Sunni Tehrik, staged rallies in the city on Friday against the reprinting of blasphemous caricatures in a French weekly magazine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ):A number of religious parties, including the Jamaat-eIslami,Nojawanan Ahle Sunat and the Sunni Tehrik, staged rallies in the city on Friday against the reprinting of blasphemous caricatures in a French weekly magazine.

The Sunni Tehreek staged a protest demonstration from Markazi Jamia Masjid to Fawara Chowk.

The participants, who were holding banners and placards in their hands, said the sketches had hurt the feelings of 1.5 billions Muslims all over the world. They demanded that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic states should raise voice against the caricatures.

They termed the publication of the blasphemous sketches an "anti-Islam" approach of western countries, adding that the western world was also involved in the publication of blasphemous sketches in the year 2015 in a magazine in France.

Nojawanan Ahle Sunat held a rally at Raja bazar. The leaders of the rally demanded of the government to raise voice saying that such publications hurt the feelings of the Muslims all over the world.

Aalmi Majlis Khatm e Nubawat also held a rally at Laiqat bagh against the publication of the blasphemous sketches by the French weekly magazine.

The rally participants raised slogans against the government of France and demanded action against the paper which published the sketches.

Related Topics

Protest World France Bagh 2015 Mosque Muslim All From Government Billion OIC

Recent Stories

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

45 minutes ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

45 minutes ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

45 minutes ago

US Should Develop 'Khashoggi Sanctions' to Protect ..

45 minutes ago

Maxwell and Marsh rally Australia against England ..

48 minutes ago

US backs Taliban release amid French, Australian c ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.