Rallies held against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir across AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Protest rallies and demonstrations were held across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against the occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces on the occasion of Black day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Protest rallies and demonstrations were held across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against the occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces on the occasion of Black day. A large protest rally was held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Wednesday.

People in the rally marched from Burhan Wani Chowk while chanting Anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. They wore black bands and waved black flags showing mourn and anger against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on this day in 1947.

The rally was led by Local Government Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Hurriyat leader Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Khalid Mahmood Zaidi, Javed Ahmed, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and others.

While addressing the rally, the speakers said that the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India on October 27, 1947 against the aspirations and wishes of the Kashmiri people was an illegal move.

They maintained that the Indian occupation in 1947 deprived the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir from all their basic human rights.

Speakers were of the view that India itself went to the UN in 1948 and promised a Plebiscite but broke all those promises and made the lives of the Kashmiri people miserable.

They lamented that disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a prison. The speakers said that the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have never recognized India's coercive rule.

They reiterated that Kashmiri people will not recognize Indian military rule ever.The speakers called on the United Nations, Security Council and international human rights organizations to take action against India for war crimes, human rights abuses and illegal actions to divide the state. They further said that the world conscience should endeavor for a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in the state to fulfill the promises made to the Kashmiri people.