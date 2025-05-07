Rallies held against Indian aggression, students and faculty express solidarity with Pakistan Army

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In a powerful display of patriotism and unity, rallies were held in Sanghar and Tando Adam by educational institutions to protest against Indian aggression and express unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Government New Aligarh Postgraduate Degree College Tando Adam organized a rally led by Principal Professor Yad Hussain Shaikh. The rally marched from the college premises to the Tando Adam Press Club. Participants, including teachers, students, college staff, and local citizens, carried national flags, banners, and placards bearing slogans condemning Indian hostilities and showing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the gathering at the Press Club, Principal Prof. Yad Hussain Shaikh, Prof. Bilal Ahmed Ghori, Prof. Sikander Malokhani, Prof. Ahmed Jibran Ghori, and others strongly condemned India's cowardly actions, terming them a threat to regional peace. The speakers emphasized that Pakistan’s brave armed forces have always thwarted the nefarious designs of the enemy and that the entire nation stands united behind its military, ready to make every sacrifice for the homeland.

Meanwhile, a separate rally was organized by Pir Subghat Shah Rashidi Shaheed Degree College Sanghar under the leadership of Principal Nawaz Kunbhar. The rally began from Boys College and concluded on Nawabshah Road. Students, faculty, and residents participated enthusiastically.

Principal Nawaz Kunbhar and other speakers praised the Pakistan Army’s timely and effective response to Indian provocations, stating that the military had crushed the enemy’s ill intentions. They added that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces, and the morale of the defenders of the country remains high.

The rallies concluded with passionate chants by students and the national anthem echoing in the air. College authorities commended the patriotic spirit of the students, stating that such activities play a vital role in fostering national awareness and devotion among the youth.

APP/nsm