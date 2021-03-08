UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held In Connection With International Women's Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:28 PM

Various rallies in connection with International Women's Day were held in different cities of northern districts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur and Shikarpur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Various rallies in connection with International Women's Day were held in different cities of northern districts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur and Shikarpur on Monday.

The participants of a rally including men, women, children, transgender and people from all walks of life gathered at Lab-e-Mehran garden in Sukkur and walked towards the press club.

The participants demanded equal rights for women and access to education.

They also highlighted the human rights abuse in occupied Kashmir.

The participants released white pigeons and recited poetry by Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai at Sukkur Press Club.

Rallies were also held in Rohri and Pano Aqil talukas.

