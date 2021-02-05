Rallies held in Hyderabad to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Hyderabad on Friday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Several rallies were taken out by political, religious, social, trade, welfare organizations and civil society to condemn Indian brutalities and human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris. The divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch led a Kashmir Solidarity rally organized by the district administration at Shahbaz Building in which thousands of government employees, teachers, students of different public sector schools, colleges, scout associations, representatives of several NGOs, social and welfare organizations wholeheartedly participated. The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers were accompanied by the Commissioner in the rally which started from DC office Shahbaz Building to PostMaster General office at Thandi Sarak. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan leaders Mairajul Huda, Aqeel Ahmed, Hafiz Tahir Majeed led a rally from the party's district office which converted into a huge gathering outside the press club. Addressing the rally, JI leaders said Kashmir was a lifeline of Pakistan and people of occupied Kashmir would not be left alone in their freedom struggle. They criticised the world community over its silence on Indian brutalities committed against Kashmiris. Innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are being persecuted by occupation forces, Mairajul Huda Siddiqui said and added that now time is ripe to take this human issue at all relevant forums. Pakistan Muslim League Functional leaders Rafique Magsi, Agha Sadar Mosakhel, Ghulam Mustafa Memon led a rally from old campus to Hyderabad press club to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

They condemned the policies of fascist Modi government against the people of occupied Kashmir. The divisional president Pak Sarzameen Party Nadeem Qazi, Shoeb Jaggery, Rizwan Ghadi and others took out a solidarity rally to express their support to people of IIOJ&K. Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, Shia Ulema Council and Tableegh Azadaran Society also took out rally led by Allama Imdad Nasimi, Syed Aftab Hussain and others to observe Kashmir Solidarity day. The activists of Pakistan Sunni Tahreek' took out a rally led by Surwat Aijaz Qadri and Imran Suhrwardy from Hyder Chowk to the press club to express solidarity with Kashmiris.They condemned the silence of the international community over gross human rights violations committed by India in occupied Kashmir. Tanzeem Khalistan also took out a rally outside the press club to express solidarity with innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Active Women Foundation also organized transgender's rally led by Nazish Fatima and Sabeen to show solidarity with Kashmiris.They said people of Pakistan would continue their support to Kashmiris in their just freedom struggle against Indian subjugation, adding that Kashmiris would not be let alone in their freedom movement in which thousands people had laid down their lives. They called upon world community to take notice of India's state terrorism in IIOJ&K and exert pressure on fascist Modi government for resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiris and UN resolutions.