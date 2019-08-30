UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies Held In Rawalpindi To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri Brethren

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:41 PM

Rallies held in Rawalpindi to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Hundreds of people gathered Liaquat Bagh on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of people gathered Liaquat Bagh on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

Rallies were taken out from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA), Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) women and labor wing, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Vocational Training Institute finally merged at Liaquat Bagh to record their protest.

At 12:00 noon, the participants observed one minute silences in favor of their Kashmiri brethren while National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played on the occasion.

The protesters wearing black bands around their arms were holding banners and placards with slogans "Stop killings in Kashmir, "Dear world Kashmir is bleeding", "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" � Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future".

While addressing the participants, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood said that nation stands with Kashmiri brethren until the realisation of their rights to self determination.

We salute the struggle of independence of Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistani nation would continue their moral and diplomatic support, he said.

Chairman RDA, Arif Abbasi said due to the prudent policies of incumbent govt that first time that international media is giving proper coverage to the Kashmir issue.

Abbasi said the entire world is witnessing today that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants resolution of festering Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council's resolutions.

He said the day is not far when Kashmir will be liberated from Indian oppressive rule.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World United Nations Rawalpindi Independence Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Moral Media From Government

Recent Stories

Rally held at Mepco Headquarters

4 minutes ago

PMA condemns restriction imposed on doctors in IoK ..

4 minutes ago

Shah Hussain loses in pre-quarterfinals

4 minutes ago

Poland, US Postpone Signing Military Pact Until Tr ..

29 seconds ago

Accountability process to continue to eliminate co ..

31 seconds ago

Special education department takes out rally

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.