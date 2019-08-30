Rallies held in Rawalpindi to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

Hundreds of people gathered Liaquat Bagh on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Hundreds of people gathered Liaquat Bagh on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's call.

Rallies were taken out from Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA), Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) women and labor wing, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Vocational Training Institute finally merged at Liaquat Bagh to record their protest.

At 12:00 noon, the participants observed one minute silences in favor of their Kashmiri brethren while National Anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played on the occasion.

The protesters wearing black bands around their arms were holding banners and placards with slogans "Stop killings in Kashmir, "Dear world Kashmir is bleeding", "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" � Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future".

While addressing the participants, Chairman PHA Asif Mehmood said that nation stands with Kashmiri brethren until the realisation of their rights to self determination.

We salute the struggle of independence of Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistani nation would continue their moral and diplomatic support, he said.

Chairman RDA, Arif Abbasi said due to the prudent policies of incumbent govt that first time that international media is giving proper coverage to the Kashmir issue.

Abbasi said the entire world is witnessing today that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants resolution of festering Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council's resolutions.

He said the day is not far when Kashmir will be liberated from Indian oppressive rule.