UrduPoint.com

Rallies Held In South Korea, Thailand To Condemn May 9 Incidents, Solidarize With Pak Army

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize with Pak Army

The overseas Pakistanis in South Korea and Thailand have staged rallies to condemn the attack on military and civil installations on May 9 and expressed solidarity with the security force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The overseas Pakistanis in South Korea and Thailand have staged rallies to condemn the attack on military and civil installations on May 9 and expressed solidarity with the security forces.

The expatriates held a solidarity rally in South Korea's city of Pyeongtaek.

The representatives of South Korea car Association and the business community solidarized with the armed forces and paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.

The participants strongly condemned May 9 incidents and called for taking all perpetrators to task.

The Pakistan Business Association of South Korea also announced to hold similar rallies in Incheon and Daegu cities.

Similarly, the Pakistani expatriates in Thailand also staged a solidarity rally in Phuket city in which the participants expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and its leadership.

Holding placards, the participants resolved that the overseas Pakistanis would continue to play a constructive role in country's development and would make all-out efforts for its political and economic stability.

They said that the Pakistan Army and other security institutions had always played a laudable role to serve the country's interests.

The rallies are part of the protest demonstrations being held within Pakistan as well as abroad as the May 9 incidents had not only angered Pakistanis within the country but also those living across the globe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Protest Army Thailand Martyrs Shaheed Business Car Daegu Incheon Phuket South Korea May All

Recent Stories

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Polic ..

Gang of Antique Smugglers Arrested in Iran - Police

5 minutes ago
 Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US Pr ..

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Sp ..

7 minutes ago
 World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime ..

World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulat ..

7 minutes ago
 Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve proble ..

Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve problems of people

7 minutes ago
 Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements insid ..

Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnab ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland ..

Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland Navigation by 2035 - Industry ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.