Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize with Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The overseas Pakistanis in South Korea and Thailand have staged rallies to condemn the attack on military and civil installations on May 9 and expressed solidarity with the security forces.

The expatriates held a solidarity rally in South Korea's city of Pyeongtaek.

The representatives of South Korea car Association and the business community solidarized with the armed forces and paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs.

The participants strongly condemned May 9 incidents and called for taking all perpetrators to task.

The Pakistan Business Association of South Korea also announced to hold similar rallies in Incheon and Daegu cities.

Similarly, the Pakistani expatriates in Thailand also staged a solidarity rally in Phuket city in which the participants expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and its leadership.

Holding placards, the participants resolved that the overseas Pakistanis would continue to play a constructive role in country's development and would make all-out efforts for its political and economic stability.

They said that the Pakistan Army and other security institutions had always played a laudable role to serve the country's interests.

The rallies are part of the protest demonstrations being held within Pakistan as well as abroad as the May 9 incidents had not only angered Pakistanis within the country but also those living across the globe.