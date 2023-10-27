Rallies held in South Waziristan to mark October 27 as 'Black Day’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) District administrations of South Waziristan Lower and the Upper on Friday observed a 'Kashmir Black Day' to condemn atrocities of Indian forces at the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and arranged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally was held by the administration of South Waziristan Lower in Wana camp and it was attended by officers and representatives of the district administration besides other relevant departments, local dignitaries, media representatives and a large number of people from across the society.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir Khan led the rally where the participants raised slogans against the rights of Kashmiris and Indian atrocities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

The Deputy Commissioner expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain.

He said that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of the IIOJK.

Similarly district administration South Waziristan Upper also organized a rally at deputy commissioner compound, which was attended by assistant commissioner Sarokai, additional commissioner Sarokai and additional assistant commissioner Ladha, officials of the government departments, students and people from civil society.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against forced and unjustified occupation of IIOJK.

APP/slm