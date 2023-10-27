Open Menu

Rallies Held In South Waziristan To Mark October 27 As 'Black Day’

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Rallies held in South Waziristan to mark October 27 as 'Black Day’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) District administrations of South Waziristan Lower and the Upper on Friday observed a 'Kashmir Black Day' to condemn atrocities of Indian forces at the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) and arranged a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally was held by the administration of South Waziristan Lower in Wana camp and it was attended by officers and representatives of the district administration besides other relevant departments, local dignitaries, media representatives and a large number of people from across the society.

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Nasir Khan led the rally where the participants raised slogans against the rights of Kashmiris and Indian atrocities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

The Deputy Commissioner expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and said that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain.

He said that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of the IIOJK.

Similarly district administration South Waziristan Upper also organized a rally at deputy commissioner compound, which was attended by assistant commissioner Sarokai, additional commissioner Sarokai and additional assistant commissioner Ladha, officials of the government departments, students and people from civil society.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against forced and unjustified occupation of IIOJK.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Pakistan India South Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed Civil Society Jammu Nasir Wana Moral Media From Government Blood

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan