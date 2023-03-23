Rallies held to celebrate Pak Day in Nawabshah

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was also observed here Thursday in Shaheed Benazirabad by district administration with national fraternity and enthusiasm. In this regard, a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sher Ali Jamali was organized which started from Deputy Commissioner office and culminated at Press Club.

The rally was largely participated by officials and staff of departments of education, Health, representatives of government and non-government institutions, social welfare organizations, elites, citizens, school teachers, girl and boy students.

Talking to media persons at the concluding ceremony, AC Sher Ali Jamali said that we must pledge on this day to play an important role for the development of the country.

He said this day reminds us the start of practical struggle for the independent homeland. He said that Pakistan was achieved after great and endless sacrifices and struggle and for that purpose, we should show commitment for national strength and solidarity.

On the instructions of DC, rallies led by Assistant Commissioners were taken out in all Tehsils of the District to observe Pakistan Day.