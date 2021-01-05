Rallies held to commemorate Kashmiris' right to self determination day

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kashmir Committee Hyderabad on Tuesday took out a rally to observe right to self determination day for Kashmiris

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Committee Hyderabad on Tuesday took out a rally to observe right to self determination day for Kashmiris.

A rally led by Haji Gulshan Illahi Fareedi, Ghazi Salahuddin, Sahibzada Ahsan Nagar and others marched towards Hyderabad press club from Haider Chowk, condemned human rights violations and brutalities against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Kashmir by occupation forces.

The representatives of different trade and business community organizations also participated in the rally to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian armed forces for their brutalities against Kashmiris.

While addressing the rally Haji Gulshan Illahi Fareedi and others said the UN Security Council had passed a resolution on January 05,1949 which stressed upon India to hold a plebiscite for immediate resolution of Kashmir dispute but India had refused to give them the right of self determination.

They said people and the government of Pakistan always stood by the people of occupied Kashmir and will continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the indigenous freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.

They also called upon the world community and the United Nations to put pressure on India for resolution of the decades old Kashmir dispute as per the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Qasimabad Business Forum has also staged a Kashmir solidarity rally in which slogans of Kashmir Banega Pakistan were raised.

"Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and days are not far when Kashmir would become part of Pakistan", Rehmatullah Saand said while addressing the rally.

Earlier, MQM Bahali Committee has also taken out rallies to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.