Rallies Held To Condemn Blasphemous Remarks By BJP Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 10:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Protest rallies were staged in Rawalpindi on Friday to condemn the blasphemous statements about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) made by the Indian BJP leaders about the Holy Prophet(PBUH).

Jamiat Ulema islam(JUI), Jamat e Islami (JI)and others staged separate demonstrations in a bid to register protest against the blasphemous remarks about the Holy Prophet(PBUH) by the proponents of Hindutva ideology .

Protesters condemned the "fringe" Nupur Sharma --- ex-BJP's spokesperson and called on the Muslims from Islamic countries to boycott India and its prime minister Modi, who was the main culprit of spreading Islamophobia and spearheading genocidal incidents across India.

Led by Qazi Abdul Rashid, Maulana Abdul Majid Hazarvi and others, the JUI activists staged a protest at Chur Chowk.

