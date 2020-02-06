UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:12 PM

The district population welfare department held a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The district population welfare department held a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Thursday.

Deputy District Population Welfare Officer Tayyba Azam led the rally which was participated by officers and civil society members.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Government Municipal Degree College and District Transport Department alsoheld rallies.

