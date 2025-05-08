Rallies Held To Express Solidarity With Pak Armed Forces
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 08:49 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Faisalabad Waste Management Company organized a rally to condemn Indian aggression and express solidarity with the Pak armed forces here on Thursday.
The rally, led by Chief Executive Officer (FWMC) Rauf Ahmed, was held from FWMC complex to district council chowk. A large number of officers and employees of the company participated.
The participants of the rally held national flags in their hands and raised slogans of love and loyalty to the country and in favor of the armed forces.
CEO FWMC Rauf Ahmed said that India has carried out a cowardly attack on innocent children and women, which has nothing to do with the Pahalgam incident.
He said that India had not only violated international laws but has also taken a very immoral step at the diplomatic level.
He said, "Our armed forces have responded to this shameful move of India in a befitting manner." The entire nation is united and ready to confront any mischief from India with courage, he added.
He further said that the Pakistani nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pak armed forces.
Meanwhile, another rally was taken out against Indian aggression at Allied Hospital-I. Medical Superintendent Dr. Faheem Yousuf led the rally, attended by hospital’s doctors, paramedics and people from different walks of life.
MS Dr. Faheem said that the Pakistani nation was united and ready to confront any aggression.
