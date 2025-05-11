Rallies Held To Express Solidarity With Pak Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A wave of patriotic fervour swept in and across Sargodha district on Sunday as citizens took to the streets in massive demonstrations to express unwavering support for the brave Pakistani armed forces.
In a show of national solidarity, people from all walks of life gathered in public squares, neighborhood corners, and key urban centers in the city and all the tehsils of Sargodha, voicing their strong commitment and support to them for the country’s sovereignty and security.
All Tehsils of Sargodha, including Sillanwali, Shahpur, Sahiwal, Kotmomin, Bhulwal and Sargodha echoed with thunderous chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Armed Forces Zindabad”, as hundreds of thousands waved flags, carried placards, and sang national songs.
The demonstrations came in the wake of the military’s operation Bunyan um Marsoos, aimed at countering threats to Pakistan’s stability. What began as small corner meetings in local communities on Sunday morning quickly transformed into city-wide rallies, with families, students, professionals, and political workers marching in unison.
In Sargodha, a vibrant crowd gathered near the historic Company Baggh, creating a sea of green and white colours of Pakistani flags.
Analysts view the public response of Sargodha as powerful message of resilience and civilian-military unity.
They welcomed peaceful rallies, stating that public support strengthens the morale of the armed forces and reinforces the country’s resolve to defend its territorial integrity.
