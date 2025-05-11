Open Menu

Rallies Held To Express Solidarity With Pak Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Rallies held to express solidarity with Pak army

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) A wave of patriotic fervour swept in and across Sargodha district on Sunday as citizens took to the streets in massive demonstrations to express unwavering support for the brave Pakistani armed forces.

In a show of national solidarity, people from all walks of life gathered in public squares, neighborhood corners, and key urban centers in the city and all the tehsils of Sargodha, voicing their strong commitment and support to them for the country’s sovereignty and security.

All Tehsils of Sargodha, including Sillanwali, Shahpur, Sahiwal, Kotmomin, Bhulwal and Sargodha echoed with thunderous chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Armed Forces Zindabad”, as hundreds of thousands waved flags, carried placards, and sang national songs.

The demonstrations came in the wake of the military’s operation Bunyan um Marsoos, aimed at countering threats to Pakistan’s stability. What began as small corner meetings in local communities on Sunday morning quickly transformed into city-wide rallies, with families, students, professionals, and political workers marching in unison.

In Sargodha, a vibrant crowd gathered near the historic Company Baggh, creating a sea of green and white colours of Pakistani flags.

Analysts view the public response of Sargodha as powerful message of resilience and civilian-military unity.

They welcomed peaceful rallies, stating that public support strengthens the morale of the armed forces and reinforces the country’s resolve to defend its territorial integrity.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

23 hours ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

23 hours ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

23 hours ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan