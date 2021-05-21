UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held To Express Solidarity With Palestinian People In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Various rallies were taken out to express solidarity with people of Palestine in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sibi and other districts on Friday.

Different parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazalur Rehman (JUI-F), JUI-N Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Tehreek-e- Mehnaj-ul Quran-u Mustafa Welfare Society, Tehreek-e-Nefaz Jaffiria and other parties were taken out rallies from various areas of Quetta City for showing solidarity with Palestinian brothers.

The solidarity rallies accumulated at front of press club Quetta after marching different routes of the areas.

The rallies were participated by a large number of people including political leaders, civil society members and common citizens. The participants of the rallies also chanted against Israeli aggression on the Palestinian.

Addressing the rallies, the speakers said the purpose of arrangement of the rallies was to inform the world community that we are standing with Palestinian people in their struggle for creation of their country.

They said lasting peace in the region was not possible without freedom of the areas occupied by Israel saying that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue support of Palestinian people under democratic system at each platform and voice would be raised against atrocities of Israel for interest of peace in Palestine.

They also condemned the aggression of Israeli on innocent people of Palestine and demanded the world human organizations that they should play their responsibilities to take the notice of Israeli involved in violation of human rights.

According to reports, the rallies had been taken out in respective areas of the province including Mastung, Khuzdar, Killa Abdullah, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jafarrabad, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Bolan and other areas in supervision of various parties to express solidarity with Palestinian people in difficult time and condemned the brutality of Israeli on unarmed people of Palestine.

Despite, political leaders including Ex, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, PTI's vice president women wing leader,Kausar Fehmida Jamali, Balochistan Minister for Transport Muhammad Umar Khan Jamali and Parliamentarian Secretary for Information Bushra Rind also condemned the aggression of Israeli in their separate statement issued here.

They also expressed their solidarity with Palestinian people and urged the world community to take notice of attack of Israeli in order to maintain peace in the Palestine and ensure protection of precious lives of Palestinians.

