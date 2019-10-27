Rallies held to observe Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country Black Day was observed in Balochistan on Sunday to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people who were facing brutalities at the hands of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

A rally was taken out from Railway Station Quetta in a supervision of Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Tahir Zabar Abbasi and other officials.

The rally protested at front of Press Club Quetta against aggression of Indian in Occupied Kashmir after marching various routs of the city.

The rally was participated by political leaders, workers, trade associations, and other civil society members. The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom and Kashmir has become part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Salahuddin Rind, Mir Arif Badeni, Haji Ashraf and other speakers, said entire world was strongly condemning brutalities of Indian force in Occupied Kashmir, saying October 27, 1947 was the Black Day when India had occupied on Kashmir illegally.

They said India had locked down the valley by imposing curfew from 84 consecutive days added that the struggle for the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris could not be suppressed.

Speakers maintained that people of Balochistan and government of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to end the atrocities in the held valley.

According to reports, various rallies and programmes were held to observe Black Day for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people in respective districts of province including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Nushki, Pishin, Chaman, Loaralai, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sibi and other district.