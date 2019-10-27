UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies Held To Observe Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

Rallies held to observe Black Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country Black Day was observed in Balochistan on Sunday to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people who were facing brutalities at the hands of Indian armed forces in occupied Kashmir.

A rally was taken out from Railway Station Quetta in a supervision of Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Tahir Zabar Abbasi and other officials.

The rally protested at front of Press Club Quetta against aggression of Indian in Occupied Kashmir after marching various routs of the city.

The rally was participated by political leaders, workers, trade associations, and other civil society members. The participants also chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom and Kashmir has become part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Salahuddin Rind, Mir Arif Badeni, Haji Ashraf and other speakers, said entire world was strongly condemning brutalities of Indian force in Occupied Kashmir, saying October 27, 1947 was the Black Day when India had occupied on Kashmir illegally.

They said India had locked down the valley by imposing curfew from 84 consecutive days added that the struggle for the rights of self-determination of Kashmiris could not be suppressed.

Speakers maintained that people of Balochistan and government of Pakistan stood with the Kashmiri brethren.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to end the atrocities in the held valley.

According to reports, various rallies and programmes were held to observe Black Day for showing solidarity with Kashmiri people in respective districts of province including Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Nushki, Pishin, Chaman, Loaralai, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sibi and other district.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Balochistan World Quetta Civil Society Chaman Sibi Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Mastung Nasirabad Nushki October Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Brazilian President hold t ..

18 minutes ago

Team Japan shares passion for robotics at FIRST Gl ..

33 minutes ago

ERC organises 19th mass wedding in Yemen

48 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

1 hour ago

Foreign diplomats to partake in ‘Your Journey in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.