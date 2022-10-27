Rallies held to observe Kashmir Black Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Kashmir Black Day was observed here on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and support their struggle for the right to self determination.

In this connection, the district administration organized a rally which was led by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. It started from Shehbaz Building and culminated at the office of the Post Master General located on Thandi Sarak.

Talking to the media persons, the deputy commissioner said that the people of Pakistan would continue to raise their voice against the ongoing brutality and cruelty of the Indian Armed Forces in the IIOJK.

"On this day (October 27) in 1947, the territory of Jammu and Kashmir was occupied by India and the rights of Kashmiris were usurped, which is why this day is observed as Kashmir Black Day every year," he added.

He appealed to the United Nations to ensure the withdrawal of the Indian army from the occupied valley by implementing its resolutions and play its due role in giving the Kashmiris the right to self determination.

On this occasion, ADC-II Qaim Akbar Namai, DO education (Secondary), DO Primary, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, representatives of social organizations, students and scouts were also present.

The participants of the rally while holding placards and banners chanted slogans of 'Kashmir banega Pakistan'.

Meanwhile, different political parties, civil society organizations also held separate rallies outside the Hyderabad Press Club to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally urged the international community to play an active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN resolutions.