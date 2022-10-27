UrduPoint.com

Rallies Held To Observe Kashmir Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Rallies held to observe Kashmir Black Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Kashmir Black Day was observed here on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and support their struggle for the right to self determination.

In this connection, the district administration organized a rally which was led by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro. It started from Shehbaz Building and culminated at the office of the Post Master General located on Thandi Sarak.

Talking to the media persons, the deputy commissioner said that the people of Pakistan would continue to raise their voice against the ongoing brutality and cruelty of the Indian Armed Forces in the IIOJK.

"On this day (October 27) in 1947, the territory of Jammu and Kashmir was occupied by India and the rights of Kashmiris were usurped, which is why this day is observed as Kashmir Black Day every year," he added.

He appealed to the United Nations to ensure the withdrawal of the Indian army from the occupied valley by implementing its resolutions and play its due role in giving the Kashmiris the right to self determination.

On this occasion, ADC-II Qaim Akbar Namai, DO education (Secondary), DO Primary, Assistant Commissioners of all talukas, representatives of social organizations, students and scouts were also present.

The participants of the rally while holding placards and banners chanted slogans of 'Kashmir banega Pakistan'.

Meanwhile, different political parties, civil society organizations also held separate rallies outside the Hyderabad Press Club to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The participants of the rally urged the international community to play an active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in light of the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army United Nations Education Civil Society Jammu Hyderabad October Post Media All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

10 minutes ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 "Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting ..

"Don't call COAS taitor in day light after meeting him behind closed doors in ni ..

2 hours ago
 PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

PM to pay two-day visit to China from Nov 1

4 hours ago
 Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illega ..

Kashmiries observe black day against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmi ..

4 hours ago
 Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered tod ..

Arshad Sharif's funeral prayer will be offered today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.