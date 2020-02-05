UrduPoint.com
Rallies Held To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Balochistan including its provincial capital Quetta to express solidarity and whole-hearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination on Wednesday.

Number of rallies and programmes were arranged in various districts of Balochistan including Sibi, Chaman, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Pashin, Bolan, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Kharan, Dalbandin, Hernai and other districts.

A rally was held in the supervision of Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner Syed Zahid Shah in Sibi on Kashmir Solidarity Day against the oppression of Kashmiri brothers.

Different schools and colleges' students joined the rally and chanted slogans "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan soon".

Another rally was also arranged in district Bolan on Kashmir Day which was led by senior official of local administrations.

A large number of students and citizens joined the rally.

In Kuhlo district, former provincial minister for health Mir Naseebullah Marri led the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Political leaders, workers, students and civil society members attended the rally to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

Pashtun tribes, various political parties and organizations gathered on the Mall Road and Afghan highway in Chaman and held rallies to express solidarity with Kashmir brothers, who have sacrificed their lives for cause of freedom.

Similarly Kashmir Day ceremony was also observed in Naseerbada at Deputy Commissioner Office.

DC Naseerabad Muhammad Zaffar Muhammad Shahi while addressing the ceremony said, "International community should take notice of Indian brutalities continue in Kashmir." The rally was taken out in the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Police (DIGP) Nasirabad Shuhab Azeem Lehri from DIG office.

Addressing the ceremony, he said, people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till their achievement of freedom.

The Kashmir Solidarity rally was also held in Lasbela in the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Hub Rohana Gull Kaka.

The rally was marched different main roads to show express solidarity with Kashmir Day.

The rallies were also carried out in other respective areas of province including Khuzdar, Nushki, Mach, Bolan, Chaman, Tehsil Dasht Mastung, Chaghi, Dalbandin and other areas.

Speakers and participants strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian forces on people of Kashmir after revoking of article 370 of the Indian constitution and demanded the International Human Organizations to take all possible measures to immediately resolve the issue of Kashmir according to resolutions of United Nations.

They also paid glowing tribute of martyrs of occupied Kashmir who laid their lives for freedom of the Kashmir, saying that no compromise would be made on Kashmir cause and Pakistan would support people of Kashmir at every level till the achievement of Kashmir under democratic system.

The participants of rallies held placards and banners in support of Kashmir and chanted slogans "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan and it is jugular vein of Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

