Rallies In KP Erupt In Support Of Pakistan Armed Forces
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A wave of patriotic fervour swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday as citizens took to the streets in massive demonstrations to express unwavering support for the brave Pakistani Armed Forces.
In a show of national solidarity, people from all walks of life gathered in public squares, neighborhood corners, and key urban centers in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, voicing their strong commitment and support to them for the country’s sovereignty and security.
Major cities, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan DI Khan, Charsadda, Dir, Bannu, Nowshera, Kohat and Mansehra echoed with thunderous chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Armed Forces Zindabad”, as hunderds of thousands waved flags, carried placards, and sang national songs.
The demonstrations came in the wake of the military’s ongoing operation Bunyan um Marsoos, aimed at countering threats to Pakistan’s stability.
What began as small corner meetings in local communities on Saturday morning quickly transformed into city-wide rallies, with families, students, professionals, and political workers marching in unison.
In Peshawar, a vibrant crowd gathered near the historic Qissa Khwani Bazaar, creating a sea of green and white colours of Pakistani flags.
“We are here to show that the entire people of KP stands firmly with the defenders of Pakistan,” said Saira Khan, a university student participating in a rally at Qissa Khwani.
“No matter the challenge, we are united for Pakistan," she said.
Elders and veterans, too, joined in, many recounting stories from past conflicts and emphasizing the importance of unity during times of national trials.
Ali Khan, a teader said that Pakistan was forced to launch operation against India in self defense.
He said Pakistan was left with no chance but to launch operation after India missiles and drone attacks that killed innocent civilians.
He said that traders of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were ready to provide all kinds of support to the defenders of Pakistan.
Analysts view the public response of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including erstwhileFata was a powerful message of resilience and civilian-military unity.
“The entire nation stands with military of Pakistan,” said Hamza Khan, PMLN Nowshera President.
“It’s about reaffirming our national identity and collective purpose to defend Pakistan against Indian naked aggression" he said.
The experts welcomed the peaceful rallies, stating that such public support strengthens the morale of the armed forces and reinforces the country’s resolve to defend its territorial integrity.
