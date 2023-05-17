UrduPoint.com

Rallies In Support Of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The former political leaders of Peshawar and Khyber districts Wednesday led big rallies to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC).

The rallies taken out up to Balahisar Fort were attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including former and existing office bearers, local leaders, residents and youth.

The participants raised full throated slogans in favor of Pakistan Army and FC and highly praised their brave soldiers.

They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan Army and FC.

They praised the steadfastness and patience of the soldiers of FC North and expressed gratitude to them.

The participants unanimously strongly condemned May 9 attacks on buildings of security institutions and demanded of the government to take decisive action against accused involved in it and award them strict punishment.

