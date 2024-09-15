Rallies, Mahafil-e-Naat To Be Held On 12th Rabiul Awal In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 10:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) As many as 42 large processions and rallies will be taken out in Hyderabad to celebrate 12th Rabiul Awal on September 17 while 25 big events of Mahafil-e-Naat will also be organized on the same day.
The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the district police had worked out its security plan for the day.
According to him, 5 of the biggest events of Mahafil-e-Naat would take place in Bagha-e-Mustafa ground, Allama Iqbal ground, Puqqa Qila ground, Hussaini chowk Pareetabad and Town Hall Tandojam.
He told that the largest of the 3 rallies would be organized by Pakistani Sunni Tehreek at Haider Chowk, Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan in Phuleli and Muhammadi Masjid Bohri Jammat Khana.
The spokesman added that around 2,000 cops would be deployed for security of the rallies and other events.
He apprised that SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar had directed all the DSPs and SHOs to carry out patrolling and snap checking in their respective areas.
