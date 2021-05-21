The district administration and other organizations here on Friday organized separate rallies in the city to register their protest against Israel's attack on Palestine and to express solidarity with the people of Palestine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The district administration and other organizations here on Friday organized separate rallies in the city to register their protest against Israel's attack on Palestine and to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Officers of district administration, religious parties, members of district peace committee, traders, students, journalists and a large number of civil society members were participated in these rallies to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards, banners prescribed with anti-Israel slogans. The participants were chanting slogans against Israel and demanded international community to stop Israel from the attacks in Gaza.

Addressing the participants of rally organized by district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair paid tributes to martyr of Palestine and appreciated the courage of the Palestinians for bearing the brutality of Israel by standing committed to their cause.

He said that the brutality of Israel would be ended and Palestinian would get independence soon.

Central Ameer Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi alongwith a large number of citizens staged protest demonstration at old Khanewal road against the Israel attack on Gaza. He demanded of international community to play their role for protection of basic right of Palestinians.

President Pakistan Ulema Council Multan Sahibzada Anwarul Haq Mujahid while addressing a rally said that muslims stand by the Palestinian brothers sacrificing their lives and protection holy places of muslims in Palestine. He condemned attack on Palestinian people during prayers and demanded of united nation to play their role in stopping human right violations in Palestine.

On the other hand, different other rallies were also taken out in the city to express solidarity with the people of Palestine. A large number of citizens were participated in these rallies.