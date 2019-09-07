Rallies, programs held to celebrate Defence Day with national enthusiasm in Balochistan

Rallies and various programs were held to celebrate Defence Day as day of solidarity of Kashmiri people in respective areas of Balochistan including, Quetta, Khuzdar, Mastung, Nushki, Kalat, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Sibi, Chaman, Harnai, and other areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Rallies and various programs were held to celebrate Defence Day as day of solidarity of Kashmiri people in respective areas of Balochistan including, Quetta Nasirabad , Jaffarabad, Sibi Harnai , and other areas.

A big rally was held under Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu & Kashmir to observe Defence Day as day of solidarity with Kashmiri people.

A large number of people including civil society members, school children and political leaders and workers took part in the rally which marched different main routs of Quetta City.

They carried placards inscribed to pay glowing tribute to martyrs of nation and fevour of Kashmir freedom.

Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management arranged a ceremony to celebrate Defence Day which was attended by Provincial Minister for Health Mir Naseebullah Marri, Minister for Communication Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani, Excise and Taxation Minister Malik Muhammad Naeem Khan Bazai, Adviser for education Muhammad Khan Lehri, Agriculture Minister, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai, member of provincial Assembly Mubeen Khan Khilji, Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Dr, Farooq Bazai and a large number of students.

The speakers also highlighted importance of Defence Day and expressed that we all stand with Pak Army and people of Kashmir till achieving their self-determination right.

They also paid homage to martyrs of Pak Army who had embraced martyrdom for protection of courntry.

The Defence Day was observed with traditional enthusiasm to pay rich tribute to martyrs in Kohlu district. Deputy Commissioner Abullah Khan Khosa and Commandant Mawand Riffle Hamyun Aslam laid a floral wreath of martyr lieutenant Jahangir Marri and Constable Abdul Razzaq on graves for paying glowing tribute to martyrs.

School children carried 1500 meters long chain to show solidarity with Kashmiri people, despite a rally was also taken in supervision of Deputy Commissioner from Bagh Ali till Pir Dadni Chowk to show solidarity with Kashmiri people in Kohlu.

The rally was taken out in supervision of Assistant Commissioner Loralai, Capt retired Juma Dad Khan Mandokhail to celebrate Defence Day and to show solidarity with Kashmiri people. The participation of rally marched various routs and accumulated at Bacha Khan Chowk.

The Defence Day was also celebrated with national enthusiasm where the rally was carried out to show their solidarity with Kashmir on occasion of Defence Day. The participation of rally raised slogans in fevour of Kashmir, Kashmir has become part of Pakistan.

Chaman Frontier Corps Commandant Colonel Khuram Javed and other personnel of FC laid floral wreath of on martyrs' graves to pay homage and offered special prayers for martyrs of nation.

According to report, respective deputy Commissioners held various programs and rallies to celebrate Defense Day as day of solidarity of Kashmiri people in Nasirabad, Jaffarbad, Khuzdar, Lasbela and other areas of province.