Rallies, protests organized to mark exploitation day in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Rallies and protests were organized in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday by the different political parties to mark "Exploitation day", the day of 2019 when Indian government abolished the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sieged the whole valley till now to suppress the peaceful struggle of people for their just right to self-determination.

A special sitting of the AJK legislative was convened on the occasion to condemn Indian unilateral acts and grass human rights abuses by India since that ignoring all international norms and laws while legislators led by Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq also staged a protest rally in front of Supreme Court building and march to UN observer's office to handover a memorandum for the UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

A big protest rally also organized here in front of the Press club attended by all the leaders of major political groups of AJK where speakers condemn Indian act to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and repeal of citizenship laws to settle nonresidents in the Muslim majority region in a bid to alter the demography for ulterior motives.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, a refugee organization of 1989 onward of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, also organized a protest procession in which hundreds of women, children, youths and elders gathered at Gharipan Chowk and declared 5th August as "Black Day" beside and Exploitation Day" of the people of Kashmir.

Protestors marched on the main highway carrying black flags and handed over five resolutions of condemnation regarding Indian illegal acts in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the United Nations' Military Observer Group of India and Pakistan.

The protesters shouted slogans against the Indian government, Indian Army and in favor of the freedom of Kashmir.

The protestors carried banners and placards with demands from the United Nations, including the annulment of the Indian actions of August 5, 2019, and providing an opportunity for referendum according to the UNSC passed resolutions.

They stated demands to stop the brutal Indian agencies from confiscation of their lands.

To express the difficulties faced by the Kashmiri people by turning Kashmir into a prison in presence of more than million soldiers, protestors raised slogans by handcuffing themselves.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said that on August 5, 2019, the Indian government committed illegal aggression on Kashmir in defiance of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

"India has tried to play with the peace of South Asia by taking the worst steps by ignoring Pakistan's position on the Muslim side regarding the Kashmir issue", they said.

Speakers called the international community's silence on the worst violations of human rights in Kashmir as regrettable.

They reiterated that the struggle would continue from Indian occupation till the independence of the state.

Speakers said that the Kashmiri people have rejected the Indian actions of August 5 and challenged the Indian military rule by putting their lives at risk and adopted resistance till freedom.

At the end of the rally, a six-member delegation led by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir presented resolutions to the United Nations observers on the deteriorating situation in IIOJ&K.

The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Hurriyat leaders Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Usman Ali Hashim, Director Kashmir Liberation Commission Raja Sajjad Latif Khan, Shaukat Javed Mir, Yasin Naqvi, Ch. Muhammad Mushtaq, Iqbal Yaseen Awan, Ali Muhammad Butt, Mehnaz Qureshi and others.