Rallies, Seminar Held To Mark "Int'l Labour Day" In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2022 | 08:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the "International Labor Day" was marked in Hyderabad on Sunday and the rallies and seminars were organized by various trade union and civil society organizations.

A seminar on the occasion of Labor Day was held at Hyderabad Press Club by various left wing parties in which great tributes were paid to the martyrs of Chicago.

National Trade Union Federation, Wapda Hydro Electric Union and employees unions of different government and private institutions participated in rallies.

While holding banners, trade union flags and placards, the participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of labourers, workers and peasants.

They demanded an increase in the wages of the workers as compared to the growing inflation.

They welcomed the announcement made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to increase the minimum wage of employees and laborers to Rs.

25,000 per month and demanded to ensure implementation of this decision on both government as well as private sector employees and workers.

Labourers are being paid meagre wages in the industrial sector due to lack of interest of former rulers, they deplored and asked the incumbent government at centre and in province to formulate policies which benefited the labourers.

Sindh Hari Committee, Awami Workers Party, Watan Dost Jamhoori Party, Awami Jamhoori Party, PPP Shaheed Bhutto and other parties jointly organized seminars in which rich tributes were paid to martyrs of Chicago.

They called for a joint struggle for the rights of the labour class who are the backbone of the economy of the society.

Comrade Bakhshal Thalho, Nisar Leghari, Samar Jatoi, Taj Mari, Arz Muhammad Ratar, Lal Shah, Mehboob Sial, Aliya Bakhshal Thalho and others addressed the seminar and shed light on Chicago carnage which led to the labour struggle in the world.

