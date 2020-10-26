UrduPoint.com
Rallies, Seminars To Be Held Across South Punjab On Kashmir Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Rallies and seminars would be held in Multan and elsewhere in South Punjab on Tuesday in line with observance of October 27 as Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Official sources said that seminars would be held on Tuesday to condemn human rights violations being committed by Indian armed forces targeting Kashmiri people.

In Muzaffargarh, Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen would lead a rally from his office to Fayyaz park. District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal besides notables of the city, teachers, students and civil society representatives would join the rally to raise their voice against illegal occupation of Kashmir and Indian army's atrocities targeting Kashmiri people.

In Layyah, a rally would be taken out to observe Kashmir black day on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of IIOJ&K. Deputy Commissioner Layyah Azfar Zia would lead the rally that was being organized by social welfare department.

The rally will start from TDA Chowk and conclude at 'Ghora' Chowk at 10:30 am Tuesday.

People from different walks of life would join the rally to express their condemnation of the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and larger presence of Indian army committing human rights violations.

Different seminars and ceremonies would be organized by the district administration and some other organizations in Khanewal.

Main ceremony would be held at Jinnah library hall at 10 am. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, other officials, notables of the city, students and civil society representatives would participate.

The district administration would also organize a rally led by DC Sherazi to be attended by a large number of local traders, lawyers, teachers and students.

Deputy Commissioner said in a statement that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and nation would continue to support the people of IIOJ&K at every platform.

