Rallies, Seminars To Be Held In Connection With Kashmir Black Day On Oct 27

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:33 PM

Rallies, seminars and other events will be held across the Punjab to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Rallies, seminars and other events will be held across the Punjab to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27.

The Punjab government, political parties, lawyers fraternity, non-government organisations, educational institutions and others have chalked out plans for special programmes to protest the "illegal occupation" of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces and demand the United Nations to implement its relevant resolutions on Kashmir.

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would lead a rally from 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam to Faisal Chowk on October 27, while all ministers, assembly members and members of civil society would participate in it.

The torchbearer rallies would be held at the divisional headquarters across the Punjab at 7.00 pm besides a one-minute blackout.

The political parties have also planned seminars and rallies across the province on October 27 to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The lawyers community would also organise rallies at district and tehsil bars across the province , besides seminars by the major bar associations in big cities.

Every year, October 27, is observed as Kashmir Black Day by Kashmiris across the world to condemn the forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces in 1947.

The day is marked to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

