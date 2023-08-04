Open Menu

Rallies, Seminars To Be Held On Aug 5 To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Youm-e- Istehsal Kashmir will be observed here in Karachi like other parts of the country on Saturday (August 05) to record protest against revocation of the status of disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir by India

A photo exhibition will be organized at the Arts Council of Pakistan on August 5 at about 5 pm in which Indian brutalities against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) will be highlighted.

The political, religious and social organizations will organize rallies and seminars to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and condemn Indian brutality against them.

Kashmiri leader Sardar Babar Abbasi said that Indian regime of Modi took an unconstitutional and illegal step on August 5, 2019, as a result of which the special status of Kashmir was scrapped.

He appealed the people of Kashmiri and Pakistan to observe Youm e Istehsal Kashmir on August 5 and urged the government of Pakistan to raise its voice in this regard at the international forums.

He said that Pakistan always raised its voice against Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and we recognize Pakistan's efforts in that regard.

