Rallies Taken Out By Religious, Political Parties To Stand With Oppressed Kashmiris

Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:19 PM

Rallies taken out by religious, political parties to stand with oppressed Kashmiris

Rallies and seminars were held in Larkana division to draw attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir on Kashmir Siege Day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Rallies and seminars were held in Larkana division to draw attention of the world community towards the burning issue of Kashmir on Kashmir Siege Day.

The day was observed throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Thursday, against India's illegitimate occupation of Kashmir.

Marking the occasion, rallies were taken out by social and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir and urged Indian government to give the Kashmir's the right of self-determination.

In Larkana city, a rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, by the education Department in collaboration with Civil Society and NGOs by the Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, ADC-I Larkana Sonia Kaleem Malik, District Officers Education Larkana.

People from all walks of life, including Teachers, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

The rally marching on main roads of the city with banners and placards, the participants were raising slogans for the early liberation of Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities in the held Kashmir valley and rally terminated at SSP chowk Larkana. Participants of the rally raised their voice for the Kashmir cause. The participants of the rally while holding placards, banners chanted slogans again Indian atrocities against innocent people of IIOJK.

