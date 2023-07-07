Open Menu

Rallies Taken Out In Larkana Division To Protest Desecration Of Holy Quran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest desecration of Holy Quran

The Day of the Sanctity of Holy Quran (Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran) was observed on Friday across Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Friday to register a protest against the desecration of the holy book in Sweden

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Day of the Sanctity of Holy Quran (Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran) was observed on Friday across Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Friday to register a protest against the desecration of the holy book in Sweden.

On the call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, peaceful protest rallies were brought out after Friday prayer across the division. People belonging to various walks of life took part in the protest demonstrations.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Protest Larkana Sweden Jacobabad Shikarpur Prayer

Recent Stories

Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of ..

Youth hold keys to a brighter future: President of Aladdin Project

43 seconds ago
 Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to ..

Belarus Sent Note to Brazil Confirming Its Wish to Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in th ..

DC directs ACs to review post-rain situation in their related areas

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NAT ..

Netherlands to Expand Military Presence Within NATO Mission in Iraq - Defense Mi ..

46 seconds ago
 UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain De ..

UN Chief Says Continued Implementation of Grain Deal Essential for Food Security

48 seconds ago
 Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Crimina ..

Venezuela Mulls Appealing to International Criminal Court Against Trump

49 seconds ago
Moscow Condemns UN Decision to Include Russia in L ..

Moscow Condemns UN Decision to Include Russia in List of 'Violators of Rights of ..

51 seconds ago
 Paris Will 'Understand' US's Decision to Send Clus ..

Paris Will 'Understand' US's Decision to Send Cluster Munitions to Ukraine - Spo ..

52 seconds ago
 Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Dead ..

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

42 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid ..

Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid of weeds

42 minutes ago
 Training for lecturers, professors held

Training for lecturers, professors held

42 minutes ago
 Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules ..

Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan