Rallies taken out in Larkana Division to protest desecration of Holy Quran

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Day of the Sanctity of Holy Quran (Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran) was observed on Friday across Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana Division on Friday to register a protest against the desecration of the holy book in Sweden.

On the call of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, peaceful protest rallies were brought out after Friday prayer across the division. People belonging to various walks of life took part in the protest demonstrations.