Rallies taken out to mark Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of processions and rallies on Friday were taken out and Milad congregations were organized in all cities and towns of Shaheed Benazirabad district to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious enthusiasm and reverence. The main procession of the day, taken out here was participated by Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Additional Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Commissioner Sheraz Ali Laghari, members of Peace Committee and citizens in large number. Addressing the participants, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came in world as 'Rehmatul Lil Almin' and whole of the world was celebrating the day of his birth as 'Eid Miladun Nabi'.

The commissioner said that the peace could be maintained in the world by following the principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the life.

He said that every muslim shall recite 'Darood Pak' on the day and pray for the prosperity and development of the country. Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that all of us should follow the teaching of the Prophet (PBUH) and work for the welfare of humanity.

He appealed the participants of the procession to act completely on the 'Seerat Mubarak' of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to make country peaceful. Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion, while a large number of private and government buildings were decorated and illuminated at night.