UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rallies Taken Out To Mark Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Rallies taken out to mark Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Hundreds of processions and rallies on Friday were taken out and Milad congregations were organized in all cities and towns of Shaheed Benazirabad district to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious enthusiasm and reverence.   The main procession of the day, taken out here was participated by Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Additional Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Commissioner Sheraz Ali Laghari, members of Peace Committee and citizens in large number.  Addressing the participants, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) came in world as 'Rehmatul Lil Almin' and whole of the world was celebrating the day of his birth as 'Eid Miladun Nabi'.

   The commissioner said that the peace could be maintained in the world by following the principles of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the life.

He said that every muslim shall recite 'Darood Pak' on the day and pray for the prosperity and development of the country.    Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said that all of us should follow the teaching of the Prophet (PBUH) and work for the welfare of humanity.

He appealed the participants of the procession to act completely on the 'Seerat Mubarak' of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to make country peaceful.  Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion, while a large number of private and government buildings were decorated and illuminated at night.

Related Topics

World Martyrs Shaheed Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

56 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

3 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

6 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.