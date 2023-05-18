Rallies to mark solidarity with Pakistan

Pronouncing the tragedy of May 9 as the most tragic event in the history of Pakistan, Defense Pakistan Council would organize rallies across Pakistan after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pronouncing the tragedy of May 9 as the most tragic event in the history of Pakistan, Defense Pakistan Council would organize rallies across Pakistan after Friday prayers to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces.

Speakers expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Pakistan Arts Council here on Thursday.

They announced that the biggest rally would be held in Karachi.

Speakers have made it clear that the finality of Prophethood (SAW), Pakistan and the armed forces were the red line of the nation.

They demanded strict action against the facilitators and implementers of attacking state institutions and said that any political party that burns installations, vehicles, Corps commander's house, under the guise of politics must be dealt with iron hands.

The speakers renewed their pledge that they will protect the Ideology of Pakistan at every cost.

Qazi Abdul Rasheed, President of the Federation of Madaris, Founder Chairman of United Church of Pakistan Bishop Nazir Alam, Chairman of Pak Hindu Dharma Dr Pandit Rakesh Chand, President of Pakistan Youth Movement Abdullah Gul, Sharjil Mir, and others also spoke on the occasion.