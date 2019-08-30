UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Against Indian Burtalities In Kashmir Held At Lahore General Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Rally against Indian burtalities in Kashmir held at Lahore General Hospital

On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed here at Lahore General Hospital, where a protest rally was organised under Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed here at Lahore General Hospital, where a protest rally was organised under Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar.

The other employees including Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, Convener Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, along with other members, also participated in the rally.

LGH doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, other employees and attendents of patients participated in the rally. They were carrying banners and posters inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people.

The participants also chanted slogans for the freedom of Kashmir and against the brutalities being committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir.

This rally started from the Admin Block and ended at the Main Ferzepur Road. The participants were fully charged and they expressed solidarity with Kashmiris enduring curfew for the last over three weeks.

Addressing the participants, Principal Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar, Convener PMDC Dr Saeed-ur-Rehman and Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmud Salahuddin said that the struggle for independence of Kashmir had entered the decisive phase.

Related Topics

India Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Road Independence Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From

Recent Stories

Saif bin visits DEWA stand at Aqdar World Summit i ..

50 minutes ago

Russia Not Against Holding of Normandy Four Summit ..

15 minutes ago

Kashmir Hour observed across AJK with renewed pled ..

15 minutes ago

Pak community of France expressed solidarity with ..

15 minutes ago

Rallies held in Sialkot

15 minutes ago

Leaders of 17 Countries Confirmed to Attend WW2 An ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.