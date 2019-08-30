Rally against Indian burtalities in Kashmir held at Lahore General Hospital

On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed here at Lahore General Hospital, where a protest rally was organised under Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan , Kashmir Solidarity Hour was observed here at Lahore General Hospital, where a protest rally was organised under Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar.

The other employees including Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, Convener Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, along with other members, also participated in the rally.

LGH doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, other employees and attendents of patients participated in the rally. They were carrying banners and posters inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri people.

The participants also chanted slogans for the freedom of Kashmir and against the brutalities being committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir.

This rally started from the Admin Block and ended at the Main Ferzepur Road. The participants were fully charged and they expressed solidarity with Kashmiris enduring curfew for the last over three weeks.

Addressing the participants, Principal Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar, Convener PMDC Dr Saeed-ur-Rehman and Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmud Salahuddin said that the struggle for independence of Kashmir had entered the decisive phase.