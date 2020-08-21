UrduPoint.com
Rally Against Israel Held At Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, Imamia Students Organization and Milli Yakjehti Council on Friday jointly organized a rally against Israel.

MWM Punjab Secretary General Abdul Khaliq Asadi led the rally which started from Nasir Bagh and concluded on The Mall.

A large number of participants, including women and children, were carrying banners inscribed withdifferent slogans against Israel.

