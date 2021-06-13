UrduPoint.com
Rally Against Killing Of 3 Civilian In Sopoor IIOJK Held

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :A rally was organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in front of central press club here on Sunday against the brutal killings of Bashir Ahmad and two other in Sopoor town of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian army.

Participants in the rally carried placards and banners with pictures of the martyrs of Sopoor and chanted slogans against Indian army and pro independence.

The rally was addressed by Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Abdul Latif Abbasi, political and social leader Javed Ahmad Mughal, Vice Chairman PeH Usman Ali Hashim, Maulana Muhammad Zarif Abbasi and others.

Uzair Ghazali said that Sopoor killing was open and shut case of state terrorism by India where army opened fire on unarmed civilians and killed three people including Bashir Ahmad.

The reiterated that Indian oppression and atrocities will not break the commitment and struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for freedom and their struggle will culminate on the achievement of ultimate goal.

They voiced that Indian security forces had repeatedly attacked civilians in the disputed state.

"It is unfortunate that the international community, the international human rights organizations had not taken any significant action against this open terrorism of Indian forces and killing of unarmed civilians", they lamented.

The speakers paid homage to the martyrs of Sopoor saying that their blood will not go in waste and their supreme scarify will add fuel to the heated struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

The speakers said that India should know that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is a unity whose division will never be accepted and will be considered as conspiracy against the Muslim majority.

