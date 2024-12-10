Open Menu

Rally Against Rights Violations In Occupied Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Rally against rights violations in occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Youth Forum for Kashmir arranged a rally against human rights violation in occupied Kashmir and express solidarity with the Kashmiri people here on Tuesday in observance of International Human Rights Day.

The rally, led by Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Ghouri, started from Aiwan-e-Iqbal and ended at Lahore Press Club.

Dozens of volunteers, holding banners, participated in the rally, chanting slogans advocating for the freedom of Kashmir. Speaking at the event, Tariq Ehsan Ghouri emphasized that the sacrifices made by Kashmiris have demonstrated to the world that the people of Indian-administered Kashmir are unwilling to live under Indian rule and seek the region’s accession to Pakistan. He called on the international community to take notice of the ongoing atrocities faced by Kashmiris, assuring that Pakistan and its people would continue to stand in support of their cause.

