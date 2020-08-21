Rally calls for religious harmony during Muharram

The District Peace Committee (DPC) on Friday organized a rally to promote religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The District Peace Committee (DPC) on Friday organized a rally to promote religious harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

The rally was started from Central Jamia Masjid of the city and culminated at Central Qadeemi Imamabargah.

Speaking on the occasion, President DPC, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi called upon the Ulema to play their role for peacekeeping by teaching brotherhood and tolerance during the holy month.

He requested them to avoid blistering speeches which hurt the feelings of other communities as their role was of immense importance.

A number of people including Ulema belonging to all sects attended the rally.