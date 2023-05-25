Rally carried out on 'martyrs' day'; solidarity expressed with Armed forces

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The civil society, district administration and local elders on Thursday carried out a solidarity rally here in Jamrud in connection with the 'martyrs' day' and expressed resolve to fully support the armed forces of Pakistan.

Sector Commander Brigadier Mansoor, Colonel Abid ur Rahman of Tirah Rifles 211-Wing, Frontier Corps, local youth, tribal elders including Malik Faizullah Jan, Malik Abdul Manan, Malik Rosi Gul, Chairman Muhammad Dawood, Sabz Ali Malaguri and Malik Kifayat Khan, local government representatives and civil society attended the rally.

On this occasion, tributes were paid to martyrs of security forces and a special prayer was also offered security and prosperity of the country.

In his address to the participants, Brigadier Mansoor said that they are living in a free country due to the sacrifices of the soldiers of the Pakistan Armed forces, adding that Pakistan Army would not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for the defense of the motherland.

On this occasion, Malik Faizullah Jan Afridi said that the people of the entire country were carrying out rallies to express solidarity with the state institutions, which, he said was a clear ample example of solidarity and love of people for their armed and security forces.

Pointing to the huge number of people in the rally, he said that from this great rally, it could be well estimated that the people were having full trust and confidence in their forces and standing side by side with the institutions.

He said that the tribal people would continue to stand with their armed forces against any conspiracy and would foil it together.

On the occasion the participants of the rally chanted slogans of "Pakistan Army Zindabad, Pakistan Paendabad" and also offered fateha for the martyrs of armed forces.