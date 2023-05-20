Rally carried out to express solidarity with Pakistan Army

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) ::Civil Society Organizations and locals on Saturday carried out a rally in Shewa Adda to express solidarity with Pakistan Army.

The rally was also participated in by traders, transporters and civil society members.

People chanted slogans in support of Pakistan Army and express resolve to support security forces.

They paid tribute to Pakistan Army for their services and sacrifices to defend and protect the motherland.

Condemning violence of PTI workers on May 9, they said that day would be remembered as a black day in history of the country when a political party damaged public and private party to fulfill their nefarious designs.