Rally condemn Indian atrocities in IIOK, urge world community to take notice

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) ::Speakers at rally carried out in District Headquarters Upper Chitral on Friday condemned the atrocities of Indian occupied forces against innocent Kashmiris and demanded of international community to play role to end ongoing human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Muhammad Irfan ud-din ,Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Upper Chitral Shah Adnan, Sub Divisional Police Officer, Mastuj Muhai- ud-din, Medical Superintendent Category D Hospital Booni Dr. Farman and large number of people including teachers, students, elders, representative of trade association Booni participated the rally.

Addressing the rally Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Muhammad Irfan ud-din and Assistant Commissioner Mastuj Shah Adnan said that the entire nation beside Kashmiri Muslims and strongly condemned Indian oppression in occupied valley.

Participants also chanted slogans are said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and inseparable. They said that Kashmir people would be supported in their struggle to get right of self determination and voice would be raised for their rights at every available forum.