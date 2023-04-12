Rally condemns illegal settlements in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):A protest demonstration was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir against the distortion of the population ratio in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to details, a large number of citizens participated in a protest, chanting slogans against the Indian government's illegal actions in IIOJK.

The protesters carried placards and banners demanding the United Nations to take notice of the illegal settlement of Indian citizens to distort the population ratio.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Usman Ali Hashim, Javed Ahmed, Muhammad Tanveer has said that India has illegally occupied large part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.� "Indian occupation is a clear violation of the passed resolutions and international regulations of the United Nations Security Council", they maintained.

Speakers stated that the Indian government has brought its citizens in Jammu and Kashmir through military force and black laws like Israeli did in occupied Palestine.

They also cautioned that state domiciles have also been illegally issued to the citizens of India.� "Narendra Modi is taking worst steps to distort the population ratio of Jammu and Kashmir", speakers added.

While expressing concerns, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat said that if the world does not play a role to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from committing these heinous crimes, then in the near future the Kashmiri citizens in South Asia will have to face worse situation like Palestine.� Ghazali appealed the government of Pakistan, OIC and international organizations to take effective measures to stop the Indian government from changing the population ratio in IIOJ&K.� He said that the people of the occupied state are defending the land through a resistance movement.

"In such difficult situations, the base camp government, parliamentary parties and the people must raise their voices against Indian brutality and terrorism in the occupied state", he opined.

"The struggle of the Kashmiri people will continue until they get the right to self-determination besides freedom from Indian usurpation", Uzair reiterated.

The Indian government has issued domiciles to 4.2 million Indian citizens and 185 Indian citizens have bought land in the disputed state contrary to United Nation Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.