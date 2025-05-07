Rally condemns Indian aggression, shows solidarity with Pakistan Army

A grand rally was held in Kohat on Wednesday to condemn the Indian attacks on Pakistani soil and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) A grand rally was held in Kohat on Wednesday to condemn the Indian attacks on Pakistani soil and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal, with participation from various segments of society, including the business community, social organizations, and youth.

The rally aimed to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and convey a message of national unity and solidarity.

APP/azq/378