Rally Demands Right To Self-determination For Kashmiri People

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Rally demands right to self-determination for Kashmiri people

PIRMAHAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A peace rally was held in Tehsil Pirmahal to demand the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir, urging the United Nations to play its due role in resolving the lingering dispute between Pakistan and India.

Chanting slogans of 'India Honor UN Pledges,' 'We Want Freedom from India,' and 'Wake up UN,' the rally began from Tehsil Pirmahal Municipal Committee To Thana Mor.

Police extended all cooperation to the participants of the rally, which was jointly sponsored by all groups believing in the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Like all over the country, Black Day was also observed in Toba Tek Singh and Pirmahal. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nadeem Baloch, a grand demonstration was held at Zila Council Toba Tek Singh and Municipal Committee Pirmahal.

Though belonging to different groups and organizations, the participants displayed complete unity to express solidarity with their brethren in the Indian-held Kashmir who have been fighting for decades to win their freedom from Indian rule and endured the worst kind of suppression.

It is important to mention that 27 October 1947 is a Black Day in history when Indian forces illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This Black Day, therefore is observed around the world to strongly condemn the brutality and violence inflicted on the Kashmiri people and to reiterate the commitment to continue supporting their right to self-determination at the moral, political, and diplomatic levels.

