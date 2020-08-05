Rally expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :District Administration Kohistan Upper on Wednesday carried out a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal.

The rally was started from District Secretariat Kohistan and culminated at Kamila Bazar Dassu.

The rally was participated by large number of people, ulema, students and members of Tiger force.

Addressing the rally, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan condemned the Indian brutalities in Illegally Occupied Kashimr and said that unarmed Kashmiris are being confined to homes from last year.

He said that comity of nation should take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir. He said that whole nation stands with Kashmiri people in their struggle for self determination.

Rally participants also sang national songs to express solidarity with besieged Kashmiri brethren.