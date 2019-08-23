UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally For Kashmiris In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Rally for Kashmiris in Multan

District government on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) -:District government on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas, Assistant Commissioners Qazi Mansoor, Tayyab Khan, CEO education Shamsher Khan led the rally, which was taken out from Government Pilot school to Nawan Shehr Chowk.

At the rally, the students chanted slogans "Kashmir ban-e-ga Pakistan" and in favour of Pakistan Army.

While addressing on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas said that rally would be taken out on every Friday to show the world that every Pakistani stand with Kashmiri people.

He said that India could not deprive Kashmiris from their legitimate right to self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Education From Government

Recent Stories

Health experts for taking preventive measures agai ..

1 minute ago

Putin Makes Important Statement on INF at Meeting ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Spokesman Recalls Putin's Cautious Optimis ..

1 minute ago

PM warns world India could attempt 'false flag ope ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking solid measures for youth development: ..

42 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says Not Ready for Hearing in M ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.