Rally for Kashmiris in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) -:District government on Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Agha Zaheer Abbas, Assistant Commissioners Qazi Mansoor, Tayyab Khan, CEO education Shamsher Khan led the rally, which was taken out from Government Pilot school to Nawan Shehr Chowk.

At the rally, the students chanted slogans "Kashmir ban-e-ga Pakistan" and in favour of Pakistan Army.

While addressing on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas said that rally would be taken out on every Friday to show the world that every Pakistani stand with Kashmiri people.

He said that India could not deprive Kashmiris from their legitimate right to self determination.