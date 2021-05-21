Rally held against Israel atrocities

A protest rally to condemn barbaric atrocities of Israeli forces and express solidarity with innocent Palestinians was organized in different parts of Tharparkar district on Friday by religious parties, civil society, Jamait Islami, Jamaat Ahl-e.sunnat, Ahl-e-hadith and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A protest rally to condemn barbaric atrocities of Israeli forces and express solidarity with innocent Palestinians was organized in different parts of Tharparkar district on Friday by religious parties, civil society, Jamait Islami, Jamaat Ahl-e.sunnat, Ahl-e-hadith and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI).

The rally was led by District president Jammait-e Islami Subhan Samejo. Moulvi Mujeeb-u- Rehman, Mouvli Rab Dino Saand and PTI's Krishan Sharma passing through different areas and culminated at Kashmir Chowk, Addressing the rally participants said that Bait-ul-Muqadis and Masjid-ul-Aqsa were integral part of the Muslim's faith.

They deplored the silence of the International community on Palestine issue and said that Israel has crossed all barbaric limits.

They demanded world organizations to take notice of the atrocities of Israeli government against innocent Palestinians and provide justice to Palestinians Muslims.