Rally held against menace of narcotics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan and Kuchlak Welfare Society took out rally against narcotics on Tuesday from Sabzazar of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

Participants held banners and placards with anti-drug slogans.

Addressing the rally participants, Syed Masood-ur-Rehman of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, and Malik Rashid Kakar of Kuchlak Welfare Society and others said that drugs are a curse that is licking our young generation like termites.

A number of young people have fallen victim to the scourge of drugs. We must work together to eradicate drugs from the country.

He urged every member of society should work together to identify drug dealers so that this scourge can be eradicated from the country.

He said that the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan was taking steps to eliminate drugs from the country and treat drug addicts saying that drug dealers could not be benevolent to the people in any way.

He said that they should immediately inform the Anti-Narcotics Force or the police about the drug dealers so that legal action could be taken against them.

He said that the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan and Kuchlak Welfare Society along with other organizations were going to conduct seminars and walks to create awareness about the menace of drug use so that youth could be kept away from drugs.