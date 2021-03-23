UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held Against Menace Of Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Rally held against menace of narcotics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan and Kuchlak Welfare Society took out rally against narcotics on Tuesday from Sabzazar of Quetta Metropolitan Corporation.

Participants held banners and placards with anti-drug slogans.

Addressing the rally participants, Syed Masood-ur-Rehman of the Ministry of Narcotics Control, and Malik Rashid Kakar of Kuchlak Welfare Society and others said that drugs are a curse that is licking our young generation like termites.

A number of young people have fallen victim to the scourge of drugs. We must work together to eradicate drugs from the country.

He urged every member of society should work together to identify drug dealers so that this scourge can be eradicated from the country.

He said that the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan was taking steps to eliminate drugs from the country and treat drug addicts saying that drug dealers could not be benevolent to the people in any way.

He said that they should immediately inform the Anti-Narcotics Force or the police about the drug dealers so that legal action could be taken against them.

He said that the Ministry of Narcotics Control, Government of Pakistan and Kuchlak Welfare Society along with other organizations were going to conduct seminars and walks to create awareness about the menace of drug use so that youth could be kept away from drugs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Police Drugs Young Rashid From Government

Recent Stories

Norway vetoes sale of Rolls-Royce unit to Russian ..

2 minutes ago

France probes death of student who got AstraZeneca ..

2 minutes ago

Streaming drives 7.4% global music growth in 2020

2 minutes ago

UN warns of risk of famine in Yemen, S.Sudan, Nige ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Proposes Big Increase in Al ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Calls for Assault Weapons Ban, Closing Looph ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.