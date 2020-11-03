UrduPoint.com
Rally Held Against Publication Of Blasphemous Caricatures Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:26 AM

The workers of Jamat Islami, its ladies wing and students of 'Baithak School Foundation' on Monday staged a protest rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in France

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ):The workers of Jamat Islami, its ladies wing and students of 'Baithak School Foundation' on Monday staged a protest rally against publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

A large number of Jamat Islami workers, its ladies wing and students belonging to 'Baithak School Foundation led by Saira Khalil, Farzana Ayub, Hyderabad's Amir Aqeel Ahmed Khan and others participated the rally held opposite Hyderabad Press Club and strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures and anti Islam comments of the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Addressing the rally, Jamat Islami leaders said that making blasphemous caricatures was most heinous and shameful act and there was no room for such ugly actions in any religion or society.

Jamat Islami Ladies wing leaders called for a boycott of all French products and demanded of international community and Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) to take notice of French government for supporting blasphemous activities which had spread hatred in the Muslim world.

