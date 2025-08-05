Rally Held At IUB On Youm-i-Istehsal Kashmir
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Youm-i-Istehsal Kashmir was observed in the city and a rally was taken out in the
Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Tuesday.
Addressing the participants of the rally at the Abbasia Campus, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad
Kamran said that today the nation of Pakistan is protesting against the unconstitutional and oppressive
law of India of August 5, 2019.
He said the abrogation of Article 370 is a move against the United Nations resolutions on the right to self-determination and the bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.
Kashmiris have rejected this move
based on coercion.
On this occasion, Prof Dr Abdul Rauf, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof Dr Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Prof Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, Chairman of the Department of Social Work, Prof Dr Muhammad Asadullah Madani, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood, Treasurer, Dr Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director Public Relations, Dr Adnan Bukhari, Additional Director of Students Affairs, Dr Ramadan Tahir, Advisor Kashmir and Ideology of Pakistan Society, students and employees were also present in the rally.
